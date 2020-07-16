Ramiz bats for three openers in England rubber

LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja is in favour of fielding three opening batsmen in the Test series against England, saying that it would ease the pressure on the middle order.

Answering a question in a live chat, Ramiz said that in view of the ban on the use of saliva to swing the old ball, three openers in the top order will be able to face the new ball, which will help the middle order batsmen. “The pressure will be reduced, so after Shaun Masood and Abid Ali, Imam-ul-Haq should be given a chance at number three,” he added.

“I think they can slot in Imam as an additional opener with bowlers not allowed to use saliva to shine the ball,” Ramiz said.

“The most important part would be to see off the new ball and that is why we can try an additional opener with Abid and Shan,” he added.

He said that the real battle against England would be to fight the new ball and an extra opener could play an effective role in this regard.

He said he was not sure if the Pakistani team could handle an innings like those of Ben Stokes at number six.

Ramiz said that the Pakistani team should enter the field with a spinner and three fast bowlers, one of whom should be capable of batting as well.

He said Fawad Alam should be in the team. “I think the way he has performed consistently in domestic cricket, he deserves a chance now as age is not on his side,” he maintained.