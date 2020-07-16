close
Thu Jul 16, 2020
AFP
July 16, 2020

Satellite maker shoots for stars

World

FRANKFURT AM MAIN: Holding its own against aerospace giants like pan-European Airbus Space or French-Italian Thales Alenia, German minnow OHB has carved out a space as a national champion in satellite building. Its latest coup was claiming a hefty slice of business from contracts signed in early July by the European Space Agency (ESA) as it builds up its Earth observation programme known as Copernicus.

