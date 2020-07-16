PPP leader condemns threats to Bilawal

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) deputy secretary information for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gohar Inqilabi, has criticised the government over the recent threats to party’s chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. In a statement on Wednesday, he said the government and its representatives could not respond to the questions raised by the PPP chairman but astonishingly Ihasanullah Ihsan, a representative of terrorist organization, hurled threats through a tweet. The PPP leader said the PTI government would have to respond in the cases of the BRT, Malam Jabba resort, sugar and flour scandals and the recent audiotape of outgoing advisor to chief minister on information Ajmal Wazir. He claimed a record corruption was committed and all corrupt people have encircled Imran Khan. He said time has come to unveil corruption of Imran Khan and his companions.