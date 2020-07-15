close
Wed Jul 15, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
July 15, 2020

14-year-old boy reunited with family

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 15, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Tarnol police on Tuesday arrested a kidnaper and recovered 14-year old boy who went missing from the area of Tarnol, recovered and reunited him with his family, a police spokesman said. Muhammad Khalid had lodged a report with Tarnol police station that his 14-year-old nephew had been missing.

Latest News

More From Pakistan