14-year-old boy reunited with family

ISLAMABAD: Tarnol police on Tuesday arrested a kidnaper and recovered 14-year old boy who went missing from the area of Tarnol, recovered and reunited him with his family, a police spokesman said. Muhammad Khalid had lodged a report with Tarnol police station that his 14-year-old nephew had been missing.