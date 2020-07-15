Turkish Airline to cut freight charges for fruit, vegetable exporters a

KARACHI: Turkish Airline has assured Pakistani exporters of reduced freight charges to promote export of fruits and vegetables to Frankfurt, London and other western markets following a six-month ban on Pakistan International Airlines by European Union Air Safety Agency (EASA) a statement said on Tuesday.

Turkish Airline General Manager Gurhan Sozen assured of reduced freight charges and excellent ground handling facilities during a meeting with a delegation of Pakistan Fruit and Vegetable Exporters, Importers and Merchants Association (PFVA).

He also asked the PFVA to provide him with details of the export volume, so space required for each export shipment could be estimated and planned accordingly.

PFVA Patron-in-Chief Waheed Ahmed, who was heading the delegation, said the association would furnish details about the export volume of mangoes and other fruits and vegetable shipments, along with space requirements for Europe, UK, Canada and other countries at the earliest.

Ahmed said that Turkish Airline South Asia cargo head Halit Tuncer has also assured of cooperation and support.

Tuncer also shared that the Turkish Airline has already prepared a schedule of flights for Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad and it would be a pleasure to facilitate export of fruits and vegetables from the country. The PFVA delegates met with the Turkish Airline GM in the backdrop of a meeting of the commercial counsellor of Pakistani Embassy in Istanbul, Bilal Khan Pasha and Turkish Airline Chairman Ilker Ayci. The meeting was about the commencement of commercial flights of Turkish Airline from Pakistan, particularly for the export of fruits and vegetables to the European Union in view of the EASA ban on PIA.

Pasha in his meeting stressed the need for close cooperation, while Ayci extended assurance for commencing commercial flight operations from Pakistan.

The delegation of PFVA consisted of Shehzad Warriach , Saeed Khan , Muhammad Zulifqar and Shaia Mateen .

“Economy of Pakistan is under immense pressure due to the global pandemic of coronavirus and this pressure can only be released by enhancing exports of the country. Cooperation from the Turkish Airline in this context to maintain exports and to attain the export target would be of great help,” the PFVA statement said.

Pakistan strongly desires and is keen to export fruits and vegetables through the Turkish Airline on a long-term basis. The PFVA delegation also presented a gift of delicious Pakistani mangoes to the GM Sozen.