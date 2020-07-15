close
Wed Jul 15, 2020
July 15, 2020

Three more corona patients die in Swat

Peshawar

MINGORA: Three more patients infected with the coronavirus were killed in Swat district on Tuesday. With the new casualties, the number of fatalities from the viral disease reached 97 in Swat district since the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic in the country.Health Department officials said that Mian Gul Aleem, president of Swat Paramedics Association had also fallen prey to the infectious disease. They said that the number of infected patients raised to 2,692 after seven more reported positive for the coronavirus.

