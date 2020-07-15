Pak doctor honoured in Saudi Arabia

PESHAWAR: The Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia has awarded a Pakistani public health specialist, Dr Ziaullah Khan Dawar, for his services during the coronavirus pandemic.

The doctor is employed by the Ministry of Health in Jeddah and is contributing to countering coronavirus in Saudi Arabia by designing a monitoring and surveillance system to fight Covid-19. The Pakistan Consulate in Jeddah also appreciated the professional services of the doctor. Dr Ziaullah is a senior member of the Ministry of Health team dedicated to fighting this pandemic.

He is a graduate of Khyber Medical College, Peshawar, with postgraduate public health qualification in Health policy. Before joining the Saudi Ministry of Health, he was working as National Project Coordinator with Global Fund for AIDS, TB and Malaria with the National TB Control Programme, Islamabad.

In coronavirus pandemic, Dr Zia has been involved since the start. He was a member of the first team deputed to establish 1st quarantine centre for international travellers in Makkah. He was given the assignment in the Covid-19 Control and Command Centre in Jeddah and rendered services. In recognition of his services, the Ministry of Health awarded him “Captain of Covid-19 team” medal. Dr Ziaullah belongs to Mir Ali subdivision of North Waziristan tribal district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.