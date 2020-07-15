MOL Pakistan makes another discovery in TAL Block

PESHAWAR: The MOL Pakistan Oil and Gas Company B.V has made a new discovery at the Mamikhel South-1 Well in the TAL Block of KP. This marks the company’s 13th discovery in Pakistan and 10th in the TAL Block. The Mamikhel South-1 exploratory well reached a total depth of 4939 metres in May. Upon testing the well, it flowed gas and condensate from Lockhart and Hangu formation at a flow rate of 6516 boepd (16.12 MMscf/d and 3240 bpd respectively), with flowing well-head pressure of 4476 PSI at 32/64” choke. Even during the lockdown, the company continued its business operations in order to meet the energy demands of the country. Even in these difficult circumstances caused by the pandemic, MOL Pakistan worked hard to maintain successful operations to provide a steady supply of oil and gas. Dr. Berislav Gašo, MOL Group’s E&P EVP commented, “I am delighted to announce that we have made another discovery in Pakistan. This new discovery has de-risked an exploration play in deeper reservoir in the TAL Block, leading to new upside opportunities. The Mamikhel South-1 discovery will also help to improve the energy security of the country from indigenous resources. We are thankful to our joint venture partners as well as the Government of Pakistan for their continued support.”