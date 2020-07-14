Transport owners want ‘illegal’ parking lot removed

LANDIKOTAL: The Torkham Customs Agents Association and transporters on Monday warned of a protest that if ‘illegal’ money collection from truckers was not stopped in Bara.

Speaking at a press conference at Landikotal Press Club, Chairman Torkham Customs Agents Association Mirajuddin Shinwari, Rakhmanzeb and transporter Nasim Shinwari said that some persons had established illegal parking lot in Bara subdivision of Khyber district where they collect Rs1000 to 5000 from each truck. They alleged that the local police officials were behind the establishment of the illegal parking lot in Bara. The transporters appealed to the high-ups to close the parking lot. They said the transports would be compelled to go on strike and block the Pak-Afghan Highway if the illegal parking lot was not closed in two days. —Correspondent