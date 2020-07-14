close
Tue Jul 14, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
July 14, 2020

NAHE launches series of webinars

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
July 14, 2020

Islamabad:The US Embassy Islamabad, in collaboration with the National Academy of Higher Education (NAHE) has launched a series of professional development webinars. The series of webinars is focused on assessment of student performance in online higher education degree programmes.

Addressing the first webinar, NAHE Rector Prof. Shaheen Sardar Ali said that these webinars will contribute to a smooth transition to online leaning, as the higher education institutions in Pakistan are developing online degree programmes to cater to the students’ critical need for an enabling environment amidst the crises posed by COVID-19 pandemic.

She said the webinars respond to an urgent need of the academic community to find ways to make online assessments an effective measure of student performance. She also appreciated the US Embassy's collaboration in holding the webinars.

Prof. Stephanie L. Moore, Director, Instructional Design, School of Engineering and Applied Science, University of Virginia, is the expert leading the sessions.

Latest News

More From Islamabad