NAHE launches series of webinars

Islamabad:The US Embassy Islamabad, in collaboration with the National Academy of Higher Education (NAHE) has launched a series of professional development webinars. The series of webinars is focused on assessment of student performance in online higher education degree programmes.

Addressing the first webinar, NAHE Rector Prof. Shaheen Sardar Ali said that these webinars will contribute to a smooth transition to online leaning, as the higher education institutions in Pakistan are developing online degree programmes to cater to the students’ critical need for an enabling environment amidst the crises posed by COVID-19 pandemic.

She said the webinars respond to an urgent need of the academic community to find ways to make online assessments an effective measure of student performance. She also appreciated the US Embassy's collaboration in holding the webinars.

Prof. Stephanie L. Moore, Director, Instructional Design, School of Engineering and Applied Science, University of Virginia, is the expert leading the sessions.