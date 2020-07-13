Prison terms for ex-French spies

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PARIS: A French court has sentenced to jail two former agents from the foreign intelligence service after convicting them of sharing secrets with China. Following a trial in Paris conducted in the utmost secrecy, the former officers with France’s Directorate-General for External Security (DGSE) were convicted Friday of "sharing intelligence" with a foreign power. —AFP