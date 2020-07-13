10 outlaws arrested

Islamabad : The Islamabad Police have arrested 10 outlaws including a car lifter and recovered narcotics, stolen car, and weapons from them, the police spokesman said.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed has directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime and drug pushing in the whole city and said that no laxity would be tolerated in this regard. ACLC police arrested a car lifter namely Zubair Khan and recovered a stolen car from him.

Bhara Kahu Police arrested four accused Yasir Khan, Qameraz Khan, Tariq Mehmood and Pulws Masih and recovered 760-gram hashish, one 12 bore gun and one 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from their possession. Industrial-Area police arrested a bootlegger namely Rehmat-Ullah and recovered 10 litres alcohol from him. Lohi Bher Police arrested accused Abrar and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Kohsar Police arrested Hayat Khan and recovered 110 gram heroin from him. Noon Police arrested Romail Khan and recovered 12 bore gun from him. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them. DIG (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated the performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities. He said that it is the collective responsibility of every person of the society to remain alert against those involved in criminal activities in their surroundings and inform police for action against them.