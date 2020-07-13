Expats robbed of Rs10m ornaments, cash

Rawalpindi : A 68-year-old expat British Pakistani and his daughter-in-law were shot at and injured by unknown robbers at Rawat-Kallar Syedan Road.

The family of expatriate Pakistanis was robbed of millions of worth gold ornaments and foreign currency early on Sunday near Sagri village at Rawat-Kallar Syedan Road on their arrival from Britain at Islamabad International Airport.

Tikka Khan, 68, was on his way to village Kallar Syedan early on Sunday with his family after landing at Islamabad International Airport when they reached near Sagri village at Rawat-Kallar Sayedan Road, the robbers who were following them all the way from the airport, intercepted the family and robbed them of millions of worth gold ornaments and foreign currency.

Meanwhile, Tikka Khan was injured resisting the robbers. The assailants also shot at and injured his daughter-in-law. Family sources claimed that the value of robbed gold ornaments and British foreign currency were estimated at more than Rs10 million.

Receiving information about the robbery, ASP Saddar, DSP Kahuta and SHO Rawat Police Station reached the crime scene and cordoned off the area to collect the evidence.

It is also worth mentioning here that during the last couple of months scores of such dacoities with expatriate Pakistanis and citizens arriving in Pakistan from abroad have been reported. Organized gangs use to trace these expatriates following their landing at Islamabad Airport and rob them after Rawat finding any deserted place.

Meanwhile, in the limits of Morgah Police Station, a family was robbed on gunpoint, when armed robbers intruded into the house and held the family hostage on gunpoint. The robbers took away, gold ornaments, cash, and other valuables from the family.