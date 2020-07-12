Authorities asked to complete work on power feeders

Member Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mian Nisar Gul Kakakhel has demanded installation of a new power transformer in the Sabirabad power grid station and immediate completion of work on all feeders of the newly established grid station.

Talking to reporters here on Saturday, he said that he had raised the issue on the assembly floor and the Pesco chief had taken action on his complaint to launch work on the operation of the grid station but there was a dire need to replace the old power transformer installed in the grid station as it could not manage the pressure of excessive load. The lawmaker argued that the power transformer installed in the Sabirabad grid station was an old one and could not sustain the pressure of load.