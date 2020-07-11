Furore after Indian police shoot gangster dead

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LUCKNOW, India: Indian police shot dead one of the country’s most wanted gangsters Friday just a day after his dramatic arrest, sparking accusations of a staged extra-judicial killing. Officials said Vikas Dubey, detained for the killing of eight police officers, was shot as he tried to escape a police vehicle while being driven to his home city in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh. Within hours of TV stations carrying images of his bloodstained body lying in a hospital, rights lawyers and activists alleged that police had killed Dubey to prevent him revealing his connections with powerful people.