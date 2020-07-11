QWP leader says PTI govt hiding behind Covid-19 pandemic

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao on Friday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government could not revive the economy and was hiding behind the coronavirus pandemic.

He was speaking at a meeting of party leaders at the residence of Ahmad Nawaz Khan, QWP central Deputy General Secretary, in Abbottabad, said a press release. QWP provincial Vice-Chairman and former Member Provincial Assembly Dr Faiza Rasheed and district office-bearers of the party were also present on the occasion. Sikandar Sherpao said the PTI rulers had been blaming the previous governments for its incompetence and failure. He added it was a fact that the PTI government could not deliver on its pledges and the people had become disenchanted with it.

“The PTI rulers are now hiding behind the Covid-19 pandemic, but its performance before the coronavirus outbreak was also disappointing,” he added. The QWP leader said the government could not control the coronavirus pandemic and there were lack of facilities at hospitals. He added the government would announce mini-budgets to cover the budget deficit. He added the government buckled under the pressure from the petroleum mafia. Sikandar Sherpao said the PTI government had mortgaged the sovereignty of the country’s with the International Monetary Fund. He said that the government had caused immense damage to the country’s economy by following ill-conceived policies. He added that the country lurched from one crisis to another, but the rulers were least bothered to take corrective steps.