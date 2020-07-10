Banks’ office hours revised

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced office timings for banks effective from July 13, a circular said on Thursday.

Working hours for banks would be from 9:00am to 5:30pm from Monday to Thursday with prayer/lunch break from 1:30pm to 2:00pm. On Friday, business hours would be from 9:00am to 5:30pm with prayer/ lunch break from 1:00pm to 2:30pm. Banks and microfinance banks might prescribe business hours for branches as per their business requirement subject to observance of SBP business (banking) hours for public dealings, as notified vide in a circular dated April 23, 2020, it said.