Coronavirus cases in Nowshera touch 859 mark

NOWSHERA: Up to 21 more people tested positive for coronavirus which took the number of such patients to 859 in the Nowshera district, officials said.

District Health Officer Dr Gulman Shah and District Coronavirus Control Centre In-charge Dr Saeed Khan told the media another 12 patients suffering from Covid-19 recovered from the viral infection, taking the tally to 684. The doctors said that as many as 2,877 people had been tested for coronavirus so far. Of them, they said, 1,961 have been found to be negative for the virus. The Health Department officials said up to 48 people had died of Covid-19 in Nowshera so far while 21 residents of the district lost life to coronavirus in other parts of the district.

MOCK EXERCISES: The Nowshera police on Thursday launched a serious of mock drills to foil any terror act. The first exercise was carried out at the Judicial Lock-up. The force personnel did the mock exercise under the leadership of Assistant Superintendent of Police Cantt, Bilal Ahmad.

SHOT DEAD: One person was shot dead over a property dispute. The murder was committed in the Peer Sabaq area of the Nowshera district.The person slain was identified as Tila Muhammad. The brother of the victim reported the crime to the police and named Naheed, son of Muhammad Umar, as the accused. The police registered a case and launched investigation.