Media workers want Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman released forthwith

PESHAWAR: The media workers from the Jang/Geo Group continued the protest against the illegal detention of their Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil here on Thursday and sought his release forthwith.

They were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans to highlight their demands. The protesters chanted slogans against the government and National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

They deplored that the head of the biggest media group of the country had been under detention since March 12 without any crime.

They said all including legal experts and lawyers believed Mir Shakil’s detention was illegal and unconstitutional but still the government was looking the other way.

The workers said Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman had been arrested when even the investigations into the 34 years old property case had not been completed. The speakers, including Arshad Aziz Malik, Shakeel Farman Ali, Shah Zaman, Imdada Ali Qazalbash and others said Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman would not succumb to the pressures by the rulers who were gagging the independent media. They vowed to continue to perform their duty and report the truth.

The protesters said the government should have conducted accountability of the tainted people who were involved in the mega corruption scandals but that was not done and instead political opponents and free media were being targeted.