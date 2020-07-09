Flood inundates eight villages

MUZAFFARGARH: Some eight low-lying riverine villages were inundated as water level of the Sindh River increased at Taunsa Head at Kot Addu. According to the canal department sources, the water level at Taunsa barrage was recorded about 227,000 cusecs with 199,970 cusecs feet water releasing through over-flowing from it. The sources said DG Khan, Muzaffargarh and TP link canals are released 7,500, 8,300 and 11,443 cusecs water, respectively. Water level in the Sindh River was getting increased gradually following heavy rains fall at mountainous area, with expectation of further downpour could augment water level across the river, alarmed canal department. Submerging of eight villages had cut off land connection elsewhere across the district. Locals of low-lying areas were compelled to migrate some safer places by private boats. Allah Bukhsh, Kareem Bukhsh, Allah Bachaya and others held complaint in this regard that private boats’ owners are overcharging people. They called for providing boats at official level. They said protective embankments got dilapidated with passage of time here, which could be strengthened through placing bunch of stones over it. They also regretted that there were no shades and relief camps at any safer area of the district.