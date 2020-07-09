No Covid-19 patient on ventilator in Balochistan, AJK, GB: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday said that targeted and timely lockdown and maturity being shown by people in compliance to COVID-19 was yielding encouraging results as the number of recovered patients is more than active case across the country.

The NCOC in a report said there is no patient on ventilator in Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Balochistan, while 442 ventilators are occupied out of 1,573 allocated for COVID-19 patients in other parts of the country.

“Targeted lockdowns in these areas helped in controlling the disease spread thus ensuring public health,” the NCOC said, adding that Pakistani Nation showed maturity, response and adherence to COVID guidelines/compliance to health protocols of social distancing and wearing of facemasks post Eidul Fitr to help administrations to contain the disease spread.

However, the NCOC observed that onset of Eidul Azha demands similar response/health seeking behaviour of people as shown in last four to six weeks The brief further states that 2,980 people tested COVID positive during last 24 hours 21,951 tests were conducted on July 7, while 83 lost their lives during the period.

So far 140,965 people defeated the virus, while total active COVID-19 in Pakistan are 91,602. Total death toll stands at 4,950. In Sind, 1,614 total deaths have been reported; in Punjab 1,929 total deaths have been reported; KP has reported 1,045 deaths; Islamabad 140; Balochistan 124; Gilgit-Baltistan 30 and AJK 40.