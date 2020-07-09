Two gunned down over Karo-Kari, two survive attack

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SUKKUR: A father killed his daughter and her alleged paramour citing Karo Kari in Gharhi Khairo in Jacobabad. Faqir Muhammed Brohi allegedly killed his daughter Sobia and a local landlord Sabbir Jamali, citing Karo Kari. Police shifted the bodies to a local hospital for postmortem. In yet another case, two youngsters Maqsood Chachar and Zuhra managed to survive a murderous attack by the parents of a girl who had also alleged Karo Kari by the two. Both managed to escape.