close
Thu Jul 09, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
July 9, 2020

Two gunned down over Karo-Kari, two survive attack

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 9, 2020

SUKKUR: A father killed his daughter and her alleged paramour citing Karo Kari in Gharhi Khairo in Jacobabad. Faqir Muhammed Brohi allegedly killed his daughter Sobia and a local landlord Sabbir Jamali, citing Karo Kari. Police shifted the bodies to a local hospital for postmortem. In yet another case, two youngsters Maqsood Chachar and Zuhra managed to survive a murderous attack by the parents of a girl who had also alleged Karo Kari by the two. Both managed to escape.

Latest News

More From Pakistan