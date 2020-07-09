Two gunned down over Karo-Kari, two survive attack

SUKKUR: A father killed his daughter and her alleged paramour citing Karo Kari in Gharhi Khairo in Jacobabad. Faqir Muhammed Brohi allegedly killed his daughter Sobia and a local landlord Sabbir Jamali, citing Karo Kari. Police shifted the bodies to a local hospital for postmortem. In yet another case, two youngsters Maqsood Chachar and Zuhra managed to survive a murderous attack by the parents of a girl who had also alleged Karo Kari by the two. Both managed to escape.