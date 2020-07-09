DSP martyred, outlaw killed in Swabi encounter

SWABI: A deputy superintendent of police (DSP) was martyred and an outlaw killed while two cops sustained injuries in an encounter in Razaar tehsil here on Wednesday, police officials said.

The slain outlaw identified as Naseer Khan was wanted by the police for his involvement in 13 cases. A few years back, a court had handed down death sentence to Naseer Khan in a murder case, but he was released when the dispute was resolved through a jirga.

Acting on a tip-off about the presence of outlaws in Khaat Killay in Kalu Khan, DSP Allama Iqbal reached there along with a police party and an encounter took place in which he was martyred.

The outlaw Naseer Khan was also killed in the encounter with the cops. Two policemen were also injured in the clash. They were taken to the Kalu Khan Civil Hospital and later shifted to a hospital in Mardan due to their serious condition. Meanwhile, the funeral prayer of the fallen DSP was held at the Police Lines, Shahmansoor. Later he was buried at his ancestral graveyard in Shabqadar tehsil in Charsadda. The martyred DSP is survived by a widow, three sons and two daughters.