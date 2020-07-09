KP CM Mahmood Khan rejects proposal for BRT’s partial inauguration

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Wednesday rejected a proposal for the partial inauguration of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project. He rejected the suggestion while chairing a meeting was held to review progress on the completion of the BRT project, said a handout.

Besides Advisor to CM on Information, Ajmal Wazir, Chief Secretary Kazim Niaz, Additional Chief Secretary, Shakil Qadir and administrative secretaries of the departments concerned, the meeting was also attended by the Peshawar Development Authority, Trans Peshawar Company officials and others.

The participants were given a detailed presentation on the progress made so far on the mega developmental project. He directed all the quarters concerned to ensure all the responsibilities assigned to them to complete the project as soon as possible.

The chief minister assigned the task to the additional chief secretary to review physical progress on the completion of the project. He directed the senior official to hold daily meetings with all the relevant departments so that formal inauguration of the project could be made possible without any delay.

Earlier, the meeting was informed that work on all the reaches of the BRT corridor is in final stages and finishing works are in full swing whereas test run of the buses on the main corridor has been started. The chief minister made it clear to all the relevant quarters that no delay would be tolerated in the completion of the project.