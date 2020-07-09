NSK teflon repair to be completed within a few days: PCB

KARACHI: The repair work of Teflon roof at three enclosures of NSK is nearing completion and will not take a month, a PCB spokesman said on Wednesday.

He said that only stretching and tightening of the Teflon roof at the enclosures is left which would be completed soon.

He said that due to heavy rains in the city, the crane required for the tightening of Teflon could not reach NSK and it caused the delay in repair completion.

The spokesman at NSK did not mention the specific time of completion, but confirmed that it would be completed in the next few days, as soon as the crane reaches the stadium.