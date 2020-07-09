close
Thu Jul 09, 2020
AFP
July 9, 2020

Dozens hurt in Serbia clashes

World

AFP
July 9, 2020

BELGRADE: Dozens of people were injured and around 20 arrested after protests against a new coronavirus curfew in Belgrade deteriorated into violence before dawn Wednesday, with running battles between demonstrators and police wreaking havoc in the Serbian capital. Several thousand people streamed into the city centre late Tuesday to protest at the return of a round-the-clock weekend curfew to combat a new surge of the virus.

