Wed Jul 08, 2020
Our Correspondent
July 8, 2020

FIH conducts workshop for Pak coaches

Sports

Our Correspondent
July 8, 2020

LAHORE: The Federation of International Hockey (FIH) conducted a national coaching workshop for Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) coaches.

A group of 34 Pakistani coaches participated in the workshop on Tuesday. The coaches included former national and international players.

Former Olympians Mohammad Imran, Zeeshan Ashraf, Mudassar Ali Khan, Mohammad Sarwar, Tariq Aziz, and Shafqat Rasool also attended the workshop.

Wasim Ahmed, Nasir Ahmed, Babar Abdullah, Khawar Javed, and Kashif Ali were also among participants.

