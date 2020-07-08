‘Indian plan to change IOK demography will never succeed’

Rawalpindi : Chairman of Parliament’s Special Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi has said that the world community would never allow India to materialise its plan to bring demographic change in Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir, says a press release.

Addressing the participants of oath taking ceremony of Corona Relief Tiger Force here at Rawalpindi Arts Council, Shehryar Afridi said that the Indian forces had increased targeting Azad Kashmiri population along Line Of Control (LoC) under a strategy as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wanted to shift media focus from humiliating defeat of Indian forces in Ladakh, Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Afridi lauded the leadership role played by Imran Khan to raise Kashmir issue at all international forums, saying that Pakistan would keep raising Kashmir, come what may. He said that entire America flooded on roads during pandemic to record their protest on George Floyd’s murder and there was a need for people to also raise their voice on the issue of Kashmir.

“While India has put eight million Kashmiris under double lockdown in their own homes, Indian forces are writing a new chapter of genocide and oppression in Kashmir. The Domicile Law is in complete violation to human rights and a part of a conspiracy to bring in a demographic change in Kashmir by turning Kashmiris into a minority in their own homeland,” he added.

Afridi said that the young volunteers of Tiger Force had been given an opportunity to serve the nation and the Tiger Force would help Pakistan defeat the pandemic. Lauding the decision of PM Imran Khan to launch the volunteers force, Afridi said Usman Dar had played a key role in materialising the idea of Premier Khan by registering the volunteers in a record time to help the nation fight Covid-19.