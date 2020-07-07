close
Tue Jul 07, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
July 7, 2020

Hefty amount to be utilised for better health facilities: Punjab minister

National

A
APP
July 7, 2020

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said construction of mother and child hospitals will help ensure better healthcare facilities for child and mother. She said this while presiding over a meeting at Primary and Secondary Health Care department here on Monday.

She said that under Prime Minister’s Health Initiatives a hefty amount of Rs 8 billion would be spent on revamping of government hospitals in eight districts. Health Minister said that facilities would be ensured in health sector for people through setting up new hospitals.

It is pertinent to mention here that during the meeting minister reviewed the development work on various health projects in the province while Development Additional Secretary Omar Farooq briefed the minister about mother and child hospitals and revamping of hospitals under Prime Minister Health initiatives.

Latest News

More From Pakistan