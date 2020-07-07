JUI-F chief arrives in Sindh for meetings including APC on July 9

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday started his week-long visit to Sindh where he is scheduled to preside over an all parties’ conference (APC) in Karachi on July 9.

Rehman arrived in Sukkur on Monday where he met the party leaders of various divisions of the province. During his Sindh visit, he would also offer condolences to the relatives of religious and political leaders who recently passed away, particularly the Jamaat-e-Islami's (JI) former chief Syed Munawar Hasan and Jamia Binoria Al-Alamia principal Mufti Muhamamd Naeem.

The JUI-F Sindh chapter will hold an APC on July 9 to discuss the calls for repealing or making changes to the 18th Constitutional Amendmen, cut in the provincial shares in the National Financial Commission award, and the worsening economic situation in the country.

The party leaders in Karachi have given invitations to the PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and provincial president Nisar Khuhro, MQM-Pakistan Deputy Convener Aamir Khan, JI Sindh chief Muhammad Hussain Mehanti, PSP chief Syed Mustafa Kamal, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid-e-Azam provincial president Tariq Hasan, Grand Democratic Alliance leader Sardar Abdul Rahim and Shia Ulema Council Sindh chief Allama Nazir Naqvi to attend the APC.

The JUI-F leaders in Hyderabad have also invited leaders of Sindhi nationalist parties, including Qaumi Awami Tehreek chief Ayaz Latif Palijo, Sindh Taraqi Pasand Party chief Dr Qadir Magsi, and Sindh United Party chief Jalal Mehmood Shah to the conference. Sami Swati, the JUI-F Sindh deputy information secretary, said that except the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, the ruling party in the Centre, all political and religious parties would be invited to attend the conference.