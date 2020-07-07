close
Tue Jul 07, 2020
July 7, 2020

Women varsity syndicate meets

Peshawar

July 7, 2020

MARDAN: The 11th meeting of the syndicate of Women University Mardan was held, with Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Ghazala Yasmeen in the chair, stated a press release on Monday. The meeting approved the budget for 2020-21. It also approved the minutes of the Finance and Planning Committee. Various financial decisions were also made regarding the examinations.

