Child dies in wall collapse

NANKANA SAHIB: A child was killed while his aunt sustained injuries when a wall of a house collapsed due to heavy rain at Chora Dewan village on Saturday night. Reportedly, six month old Haris Adnan was killed on the spot while his aunt Shazia sustained injuries when the wall of their house collapsed. The injured was shifted to DHQ Hospital.

POULTRY FARM GUTTED: A poultry farm was gutted at Ittanwali village on Sunday. Reportedly, garbage was lying outside the poultry farm of Khalil when fire broke out in it. The fire was extinguished after two hours struggle.