27 COVID-19 patients’ deaths raise toll to 1,871 in Punjab

LAHORE: The death of 27 COVID-19 patients raised death toll to 1,871 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of novel coronavirus reached 81,317 with the addition of 1,020 new infections in the province, according to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Sunday.

So far, 717 fatalities have been confirmed from Lahore, 320 Rawalpindi, 191 Faisalabad, 127 Multan, 87 Sialkot, 74 Gujranwala, 52 Rahim Yar Khan, 36 Bahawalpur, 32 Gujrat, 26 Sargodha, 25 Sheikhupura, 24 Dera Ghazi Khan, 22 Muzaffargarh, 19 Mianwali, 16 Sahiwal, 11 Attock, 10 Kasur, nine each in Nankana Sahib and Vehari, eight each in Toba Tek Singh and Okara, seven each in Hafizabad and Lodhran, six in Jhang, five each in Chiniot and Bhakkar, four Jhelum, three each Bahawalnagar and Rajanpur, two each in Narowal, Khushab and Pakpattan, one each from Khanewal and Mandi Bahauddin, and none from Chakwal and Layyah.

So far, 42,322 COVID-19 patients have been confirmed from Lahore, 6,318 Rawalpindi, 5,352 Multan, 5,193 Faisalabad, 2,932 Gujranwala, 2,240 Gujrat, 2,012 Sialkot, 1,348 Dera Ghazi Khan, 1,306 Bahawalpur, 1,089 Rahim Yar Khan, 1,050 Sheikhupura, 1,047 Sargodha, 896 Muzaffargarh, 628 Sahiwal, 581 Kasur, 571 Toba Tek Singh, 547 Hafizabad, 532 Vehari, 414 Jhelum, 405 Attock, 406 Bahawalnagar, 381 Mianwali, 339 each in Layyah and Nankana Sahib, 334 Jhang, 309 Lodhran, 299 Mandi Bahauddin, 279 Okara, 272 each in Bhakkar and Chiniot, 267 Khanewal, 246 Narowal, 221 Khushab, 210 Chakwal, 187 Rajanpur and 173 Pakpattan.

Out of total COVID-19 patients in Punjab so far, as many as 1,926 are preachers of Tableeghi Jamaat, 768 pilgrims, who returned from Iran, 86 prisoners in nine districts and 78,537 citizens, who mostly have fallen prey to local transmission.

As per the spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, as many as 533,040 tests have been performed in the province out of which 81,317 have been tested positive. A total of 1,871 deaths have been confirmed so far, while as many as 44,671 patients have recovered and returned home. Therefore, as many as 34,775 were active cases and isolated at homes or under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.