Indian media false propaganda denounced

MUZAFFARABAD: Director General AJ&K Information Department Raja Azhar Iqbal has denounced the false statement of Indian media regarding the official website of AJ&K Information Department.

Reacting over the propaganda he said that Kashmiri people have been struggling for their right to self-determination and such propaganda by the Indian media is only aimed at diverting the attention of the International community from the atrocities being committed by the Indian forces on the innocent Kashmiris in occupied Kashmir.He said people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir are determined to render their lives for the solidarity, integrity and prosperity of Pakistan. He said civil populations living along LoC have been facing unprovoked firing by Indian forces with courage and bravery. He said the current liberation struggle in occupied territory has reached to its logical conclusion.