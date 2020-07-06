close
Mon Jul 06, 2020
JUI-F readying for LG polls

National

 
MANSEHRA: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has started preparations for the local government elections. “We have started perorations at district, tehsil and union councils in order to win the coming local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” former senator Hidayatullah Shah, the provincial naib amir of JUI-F, told a meeting of local party workers here on Sunday. He said that the party had been re-organised at district, tehsil and union level to secure victory in the coming local government elections. “We have directed our party workers at district, tehsil and union level to finalise the lists of the candidates in their respective constituencies,” he said. Shah said that workers and office-bearers had been asked to mobilize the people and seek their support as the public were fed with the incumbent government.

