Disabled youth reunited with family

Islamabad : Secretariat Police Station on Sunday reunited a 23-year old missing disabled youth with his parents, the police spokesman said.

Secretariat Police Station was informed about missing 23-year old Nabeel by his parents. They informed the police that they could not trace out their son despite hectic efforts. Following this information, SP (City) Omer Khan constituted a special team under the supervision of DSP Iqbal Khan to trace the missing boy. This team including SHO Secretariat Sub-Inspector Asim Ghafar along with other personnel tried to search the boy in various areas and after hectic efforts, the boy was finally traced and reunited with his parents. The parents of the boy thanked the police team over the safe recovery of the boy.