Coronavirus claims 4 more lives in Islamabad

Rawalpindi : Another four confirmed patients of COVID-19 lost their lives due to the disease here in Islamabad Capital Territory in last 24 hours taking the death toll from the federal capital to 134, however, no death due to coronavirus illness was reported from Rawalpindi district in the last four days.

The number of patients being tested positive for COVID-19 is showing a downward trend for the last one-and-a-half weeks and the number of patients achieving cure from the disease is on the rise in the twin cities.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 133 new patients have been tested positive for the illness from the twin cities while as many as 345 have recovered from the disease. In last one week, a total of 995 new patients have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 from the region while 3,221 patients have recovered from the illness during the period.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Sunday has revealed that in last one week, only one confirmed patient belonging to Rawalpindi district died of the disease that has so far claimed a total of 244 lives in the district, however, the virus claimed 12 lives in the federal capital since June 29.

On Sunday, the total number of patients confirmed positive for the disease from the twin cities reached 18,774 of which 12,897 have recovered while 378 lost their lives. There were a total of 5499 active cases of the disease in the twin cities on Sunday.

Only 16 new patients of COVID-19 were tested positive from Rawalpindi district in last 24 hours taking the tally to 5365 of which 244 patients died of the disease while 3942 have so far been discharged after treatment.

On Sunday, a total of 366 confirmed patients of COVID-19 were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in the district while as many as 813 confirmed patients of the disease were in isolation at their homes said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’.

He added that a total of 6310 persons belonging to the district has been under quarantine at their homes while a total of 2,348 persons have already been relieved after completion of the 14-day quarantine period.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 claimed four more lives in ICT in the last 24 hours while confirmation of another 117 patients from ICT in last 24 hours took the total number of confirmed patients from the federal capital to 13,409 of which 8955 have so far recovered according to the National Command and Control Centre.

There were 4320 active cases of the disease in ICT while 1,179 in Rawalpindi district on Sunday.