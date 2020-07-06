Zakaria urges Pak exporters to focus on building trust

LONDON: High Commissioner Nafees Zakaria has said certification and standards compliance is the key to making long-term business contracts, urging Pakistani exporters to concentrate on building trust, securing regulatory approvals and standards and developing a marketing strategy for their products.

He made the remarks while participating in a virtual conference on ‘Exploring Business Opportunities with the United Kingdom’, organised by the Pakistan-Britain Business Council (PBBC) in collaboration with Pakistani businesses, and apprised the stakeholders of trade and investment opportunities between Pakistan and the UK, a press release said on Saturday.

While highlighting the export potential of personal protective equipment (PPE), the High Commissioner emphasised on availing of this opportunity through investing in R&D and securing necessary approvals for marketing of such products on long term and sustainable basis.

He assured participants that the Pakistan High Commission in London and its regional consulates would offer all possible assistance required for certification and compliances and also introduce Pakistan businesses to their counterparts in the UK.

Besides the High Commissioner, the conference panellists included Julian Hamilton Barns, Chairman, PBBC and Honorary Consul of Pakistan in the UK, Shafiq Shahzad, Trade and Investment Minister, Pakistan High Commission London, Rashid Iqbal, chief executive PBBC and Talib Karim from IoBM. Imran Khalil, former chairman PUKBC, and Fariha Shah, former marketing manager at PepsiCo moderated the Conference.

The conference made it clear for the requirement for focus and investment and the need for an appropriate platform to allow exporters to showcase their goods and to connect with potential UK importers. It also recognised the need for Pakistan businesses to engage with all stakeholders across the export spectrum including government and trade bodies. An updated knowledge of the UK/EU import requirements, standards and certifications was a key deliverable that needed to be taken into account by exporters.