Child pornographer challenges his conviction

LAHORE: A child pornographer jailed for seven years has challenged his conviction before the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

In his appeal filed at the Lahore Registry through Advocate Tasneem, the convict, Saadat Amin, challenged a May 19 decision of the Lahore High Court wherein his main appeal (criminal revision) against the sentence was dismissed. The appeal states that the appellant was wrongly implicated in a false case. It said the trial court handed down the punishment on the basis of insufficient evidence and faulty investigation. It said the appellant had no video of any alleged victim.

The appeal asked the apex court to set aside the decisions of the trial court and the high court as well and acquit him of the charge.

A judicial magistrate had on April 26, 2018 awarded seven-year imprisonment to Amin of Sargodha under Section 22 of Prevention of Electronic Crime Act 2016 and also imposed a fine of Rs 1.2 million on him.