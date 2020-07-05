Dozens killed in Syria

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BEIRUT: Clashes between Russia-backed Syrian regime forces and the Islamic State group have killed more than 40 fighters on the two sides in just 48 hours, a Britain-based war monitor said on Saturday.
Fighting and Russian air strikes in the central desert province of Homs since late Thursday have taken the lives of 18 pro-government fighters and 26 Jihadists, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
"The fighting started in the night of Thursday to Friday with a Jihadist assault on regime positions" near the town of Al-Sukhna, Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman said.