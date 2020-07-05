close
Sun Jul 05, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
July 5, 2020

CM Usman Buzdar visits Firdous Market Underpass project

Lahore

A
APP
July 5, 2020

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar paid a surprise visit to the Firdous Market Underpass project without protocol as the administration and authorities remained unaware about his visit.

Usman Buzdar himself drove to the site and inspected the construction work and talked to labourers working on the project. The chief minister directed to complete the project on the stipulated time and said the earliest completion of the underpass would provide better transportation facilities to the citizens. He said that the underpass was a dual carriageway from both sides and 540 meter long.

He said that the government had saved Rs 130 million in the construction cost through transparent tendering. Usman Buzdar said that he was personally monitoring progress of the important project and would revisit the site.

Latest News

More From Lahore