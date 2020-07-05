46 health workers contract Covid-19

MARDAN: As many as 46 health workers, including doctors and nurses, were infected with Covid-19 in the district in the last 100 days, according to statistics. ADC Mushtaq Hussain shared the statistics in the WhatsApp groups. The statistics said that 46 health workers, including 24 doctors, two nurses, one lady health worker, one lady health visitor, one technician, Class-IV employees tested positive for the coronavirus in the last three months. Meanwhile, the district administration arranged several functions in different parts of the district to pay tributes to the health workers and other government employees who were performing duty on frontlines.