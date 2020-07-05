Turkey promises quality education to Pakistanis

Islamabad : Promising quality education to Pakistanis, Turkey's Maarif Foundation has launched the second phase of online classes for the new school year in the country.

The launching ceremony was held at the Pak-Turk Maarif International Schools and College's head office here.

The foundation operates 27 campuses across the country with 13,000 students enrolled.

Turkish ambassador Mustafa Yurdakul, who was present on the occasion, highlighted close relations between his country and Pakistan.

"It is the duty of the Republic of Turkey to stand with Pakistan in the provision of high-quality education to its people," he said.

Maarif Foundation chairman Birol Akgun said in the first phase of online education from April 1 to May 8, students were given 560 lessons spanning over 109 hours.

He said the school was using a software, Black-Board Collaborate, a sought-after learning system, which created a virtual classroom, where each student entered using a unique password.

"Digital literacy and collaboration skills are critical for college and career readiness. Simple is not enough, today’s students and parents increasingly expect education to be more engaging, personalised, and accessible- anytime, anywhere," he said.

Birol Akgun said through the facility, the foundation was offering state-of-the-art learning management system driven by K-12 needs that powered it for personalised, competency-based, and mastery learning.

"It is time for our valuable students to enjoy their personalized learning modules while they are away from their teachers," he said.