China lauds services of outgoing envoy

BEIJING: Ambassador of Pakistan to China Ms. Naghmana Alamgir Hashmi was accorded farewell after one-year tenure in Beijing on Friday.

Moin-ul-Haque, currently serving as Ambassador of Pakistan to Paris will replace Hashmi as the new envoy to Beijing.

Vice Foreign Minister of China Luo Zhaohui met the ambassador on Thursday. On the occasion,

Luo conveyed his thankfulness to Hashmi for her great contribution to promoting friendly exchanges and cooperation between China and Pakistan, and expressed the hope that Hashmi would continue to care for and support China-Pakistan relations.

Hashmi thanked the Chinese side for its valuable support during her performance of duties and believed Pakistan-China relations would overcome any difficulties and challenges and constantly achieve greater development.

Hashmi is recognized for her contribution to the cultural understanding between China and Pakistan. As an ambassador in favor of Chinese culture, she depicts the traits of Chinese civilization as peaceful and benevolent.

Meanwhile, she has endeavored to share the core spirit of Pakistan and its people by introducing Sufism to the Chinese audience. Her deep understanding of both Chinese and Pakistani cultures has warranted her achievements in bringing the two peoples closer.

Hashmi is a champion of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

She highlighted the tangible results and benefits to the local people brought about by CPEC and recognized its renewed vitality into Pakistan’s socioeconomic development. Her signed article “From Khunjerab to Gwadar: 69 years of concord, cooperation, and connectivity” represents part of her efforts in promoting the CPEC project.

Devoted to improving Pakistan’s exports to China as a continuous effort inherited from her predecessor Masood Khalid, the Pakistani Embassy under the leadership of Hashmi has cooperated with CEN to hold the Pakistan Mango Festival in Beijing in a bid to attract the Chinese business community to explore the untapped market of Pakistani fruits.

Hashmi also received interviews from CEN several times on the topics of China-Pakistan trade cooperation and mutual support in the fight against COVID-19 between the two countries. She has also shown great leadership in the test of the COVID-19 pandemic by managing to deliver large quantities of Chinese donations to Pakistan in order and soothing the nostalgia of Pakistani nationals with tender care when the pandemic first broke out in China.

The incoming successor Moin-ul-Haque joined Foreign Service of Pakistan in 1987, and has served in Sri Lanka, Canada, and Turkey. In 2013, he was appointed Director General (Europe), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and later assumed the position of Chief of Protocol, MoFA.

Moin-ul-Haque was appointed Ambassador of Pakistan to Paris and accredited to Principality of Monaco in 2017.