Defaulters among PSL franchises given 2 weeks to clear dues

LAHORE: There was an exchange of hot words during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) governing board meeting over the failure of two franchises to clear their dues.

However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has given a week to the defaulters to clear their dues. The PCB promised to consider the proposal for extension of ownership period and home and away matches but the proposal to hold the remaining matches of PSL 5 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was rejected.

There was a heated debate, with board officials issuing another warning to the two franchisees for non-payment of dues. The Board officials said that non-payment by the two franchises was affecting the major stakeholders of the league.