A tribute to first female Lieutenant General

Rawalpindi : It is indeed a moment of great pride and honour for the Principal, faculty and students of FGPG College for Women Kashmir Road Rawalpindi to see one of its daughters, Major General Nigar Johar being promoted to the single rank of first female Lieutenant General of not only Pakistan but also of South Asia.

This incredibly dynamic lady is already the commandant-in-charge of the largest Army Medical Hospital in South Asia (PEMH).

She was the third female Major General in Pakistan Army and became the first ever Commandant of CMH Jhelum in 2015.

Serving at such challenging tasks impressively speaks of the strength, dedication and commitment of Lieutenant General Nigar Johar to her duty and to the people of Pakistan; thereby inspiring hundreds and thousands of young females as their role model. This exceptionally talented and capable lady had a brilliant academic record.

She secured position in Matric and did her F.SC from FGPG College for Women Kashmir Road Rawalpindi in 1980 with distinction. She got admission in all the three Medical Colleges that she applied to. As her dream and ambition was to become an Army doctor, so she joined Army Medical College, graduated from there in 1985 and was commissioned as a captain. Since then her dedication to serve her nation never stopped.

She herself said, commenting on her work, “The question is not who’s going to let me, it is who’s going to stop me.” She did her MCPS in Family medicine, Masters in Public Health and MSc in Advanced Medical Administration in addition to many army and civilian courses. Her training on multi-tasking during her service proved valuable in performing her multiple roles.

During an interview she herself said that her training and service in army “groomed her, disciplined her, taught her to work irrespective of gender and gave her a chance to rise and excel.” She has already been awarded with Tamgha e Imtiaz (M) , Fatima Jinnah Gold Medal and Hilal e Imtiaz (M) for her meritorious services in Army Medical Corps. Lt. General Nigar Johar needs no validation. Her journey to reach where she stands today is a tribute not only to her commitment but also to the Pakistan Army that supported and honoured her skills and potentials. In her immaculate uniform decked with stars and badges she carries a very humble, generous, refined and pleasant personality which was revealed during her visit to the FG Post Graduate College for Women, Kashmir Road Rawalpindi as Chief guest on its Convocation.

The Principal, Prof. Rana Arshad Qazi, Faculty members, and the students of FG Post Graduate College for Women, Kashmir Road Rawalpindi extend their heartfelt felicitations to Lt. General Nigar Johar at her most coveted promotion. The college owns her as an ex-Cbian who stood out among the multitudes as an epitome of hard work, commitment and dedication to serve the nation.