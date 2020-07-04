Commando gang busted

Islamabad : The Tarnol Police Station have arrested six persons of a criminal gang involved in dacoities and street crimes and recovered snatched mobile phone, as well as other weapons from their possession, the police spokesman said.

According to details, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan issued orders of crackdown against criminal elements. Following these orders, DIG (Operations) Waqar-Ud-Din Syed has directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the city. As per directions, SP (Saddar) Sarfraz Ahmed Virk constituted special team under supervision of DSP Khalid Mehmood including SHO Tarnol Police Station Inspector Arshad Ali, ASI Muhammad Ishaq along with other officials who successfully arrested six members of a criminal gang involved in snatching mobile phones and other valuables at gun point from the citizens. The gangsters have been identified as Aabad–Ullah alias commando, Muhammad Israr Khan, Abdul Jalil, Khan, Gul Saeed, and Abid.

Police team also recovered snatched mobile phones, and weapons along with ammunition from their possession. During the preliminary investigation, police learnt that the accused already had criminal record and they had also remained jailbirds. Cases have been registered against the gang members and further investigation is underway.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this overall performance and directed all police officials to ensure effective policing measures in their respective areas.