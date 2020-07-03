Plan to build temple opposed

LAHORE:Islami Jamhoori Ittehad (IJI) president Allama Zubair Ahmad Zaheer said his alliance fully supported ensuring minority rights but building a new temple in a city built by Muslims was not only against Islamic tenets but also amounted to trample the feelings of millions of Pakistanis already anguished by Hindu fanatics killing and persecuting innocent Muslims and demolishing mosques in India.

Addressing a meeting on Thursday, he said PTI government must refrain from building new temple at a time when Modi government was bent upon killing and expelling Muslims from India, since it would add insult to injuries of tens of millions of Muslims worldwide. He said PM Imran Khan should not create more problems for himself and refrain from raising such issues that damage national unity and solidarity at this crucial juncture. Islamabad should instead join hands with Beijing to force Delhi for respecting rights of minorities in India and stop victimising Muslims.