13kg hashish seized, driver arrested

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: ANF arrested an alleged drug trafficker while recovering over 13kg hashish, said an official source on Monday. On a tip-off, the ANF arrested a car driver Kaleemullah, resident of Balochistan, near Draban toll plaza. The car carrying the drug was coming from Quetta and was to be smuggled to Punjab via Multan. The authorities registered a case against the alleged smuggler under relevant laws of Ant Narcotics Act.