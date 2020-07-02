Hamza’s judicial remand extended till 15th

LAHORE: An accountability court on Wednesday extended the judicial remand of Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz, an accused of assets beyond means and alleged money laundering. The jail authorities produced Hamza before the court. The court while directing the NAB to submit a reference against the accused extended Hamza's judicial remand till July 15. As per NAB investigations, the NAB had issued orders to freeze 23 properties belonging to the former chief minister and his sons Hamza and Salman over the allegation that they acquired assets beyond their means and committed money-laundering.